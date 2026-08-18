South Korea's Kospi hits 7,168.57 amid AI and chip demand
Business
South Korea's Kospi stock index jumped 2.73% on Tuesday, trading at 7,168.57 by 0127 GMT, its best level in over a month.
The rally was powered by excitement around AI and strong demand for semiconductors, marking the sixth day in a row of gains.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rally
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were the stars, with their shares climbing 3.01% and 7.72%. The upbeat mood followed similar gains in US chip stocks like Micron and Applied Materials.
Foreign investors poured $780.58 million into Korean stocks, while the local currency also got a boost.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching NVIDIA's next earnings for more clues about where AI demand is headed.