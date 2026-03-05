South Korea's KOSPI index jumps 12% after historic crash

South Korea depends heavily on oil from the Middle East, so global price spikes hit hard—raising costs and making exports tougher. With tensions flaring between the US and Iran, those energy worries have only grown.

Foreign investors may pull out of South Korean markets

Panic over soaring oil prices led to a massive sell-off, hitting big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix (Samsung fell more than 11.74% while SK Hynix dropped more than 9.5%).

Circuit breakers even kicked in to pause trading—a rare move.

Now, there are real concerns about foreign investors pulling money out of South Korea's markets.