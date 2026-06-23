South Korea's KOSPI pauses 20 minutes after over 8% decline

Micron uncertainty fuels $2.6bn foreign selling

The sell-off was fueled by worries about US tech stocks and uncertainty around Micron Technology's earnings, which matter for AI chip demand.

Foreign investors led the exit, selling about $2.6 billion in shares, while local retail investors stepped up their buying.

Analysts say recent AI hype pushed prices too high, and today's drop exposed just how volatile things can get when momentum fades.