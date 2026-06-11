South Korea's KOSPI plunges 9% after AI chip selloff

Samsung, SK Hynix slide amid volatility

Samsung and SK Hynix, two giants making up more than half of the index, both fell up to 2%, showing how shaky things are for AI-linked stocks right now.

Leveraged ETFs tied to these companies made things even bumpier, sending volatility to record highs.

On top of that, US inflation hit its highest point in years and tensions in the Middle East have disrupted energy supplies, adding extra stress for investors everywhere.