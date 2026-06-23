South Korea's KOSPI plunges nearly 10% on chip stock rout Business Jun 23, 2026

South Korea's stock market took a big hit on Tuesday, with the KOSPI index dropping nearly 10%, its steepest fall since March.

This was mostly because foreign investors rushed to sell after Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two major chipmakers, saw their shares tumble more than 12%.

Billions vanished from their market value, trading was briefly paused, and the shock quickly spread to other markets.