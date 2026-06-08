South Korea's KOSPI plunges over 8%, halted for 20 minutes

Tech chips tumble after Nasdaq fall

Tech and semiconductor stocks (huge players in South Korea's economy) were sold off heavily after the Nasdaq fell 4.2% last week, its worst day since early 2020.

Strong US jobs numbers raised fears of more inflation, so investors expect tighter Federal Reserve policies and higher bond yields.

On top of that, military clashes between Israel and Iran pushed oil prices around $95 a barrel, shaking up markets across Asia.