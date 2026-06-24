South Korea's KOSPI rallies 4.1% after nearly 10% drop

Retail buying fuels KOSPI rally

This rally was mostly powered by retail investors buying the dip out of FOMO, according to Mirae Asset Securities strategist Seo Sang-young.

He pointed out that many were eager to snag bargains after yesterday's tumble.

Even though KOSPI has jumped over 100% this year, Seo warned that upcoming US economic data could shake things up again, so volatility isn't off the table yet.