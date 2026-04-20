South Korea's Kospi rises above 6,200 amid near 50% gain
Business
South Korea's Kospi index just made a strong comeback after recent global tensions, jumping 1.2% on Monday and climbing as much as 1.2% to more than 6,200 points.
Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix powered this rise, making the Kospi one of the world's top-performing markets in 2026 with nearly a 50% boost.
Chip demand boosts SK Hynix, Samsung
The real engine behind this surge? Semiconductors. Demand for chips is so strong that Goldman Sachs even raised its Kospi target to 8,000.
SK Hynix shares jumped after they announced new tech for NVIDIA's AI platform, a pretty big deal in the AI space.
Meanwhile, Samsung reported profits eight times higher, showing just how much momentum AI hardware is bringing to South Korea's market right now.