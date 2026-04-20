South Korea's Kospi rises above 6,200 amid near 50% gain

Chip demand boosts SK Hynix, Samsung

The real engine behind this surge? Semiconductors. Demand for chips is so strong that Goldman Sachs even raised its Kospi target to 8,000.

SK Hynix shares jumped after they announced new tech for NVIDIA's AI platform, a pretty big deal in the AI space.

Meanwhile, Samsung reported profits eight times higher, showing just how much momentum AI hardware is bringing to South Korea's market right now.