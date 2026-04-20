South Korea's Naver Corp partners with TCS on India maps
Business
Naver Corp., a big name in South Korea's tech scene, just signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work together on map services for India.
This move is part of a broader push for collaboration between the two countries and marks Naver's first step into India's mapping world.
Naver brings tech TCS local insights
By joining forces, Naver brings its tech know-how while TCS offers deep local insights and reach.
The deal was made official with both companies' top leaders present.
Besides maps, Naver is also growing in areas like AI, fintech, and online content.