South Korea's ruling party seeks law changes easing chipmaker fundraising
South Korea's ruling party is pushing for law changes that would make it easier for tech companies like SK Hynix to raise money and team up with outside investors, while still keeping control.
This move aims to help South Korea become a global powerhouse in AI and semiconductors, fields where SK Hynix supplies crucial memory chips for NVIDIA's AI tech.
Amendment would require ventures outside Seoul
The proposed amendment would require fresh ventures to be set up outside the greater Seoul area, hoping to spread economic growth across the country.
SK Hynix recently raised $26.5 billion in the US but needs more funding for its big plans, including expanding chip production in southwestern South Korea.
Lawmakers are urging faster construction of chip factories so companies can stay competitive and keep innovating without being slowed down by old funding hurdles.