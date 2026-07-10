South Korea's SK Hynix lists on Nasdaq in $26.5B IPO

SK Hynix shares priced at $149

SK Hynix priced its shares at $149 each, even after a wild 650% stock surge over the past year (though prices have dipped 25% from recent highs).

The company now faces off directly with US rival Micron, and analysts see room for its value to grow.

With AI spending expected to hit $1.5 trillion by 2027, SK Hynix is betting big, but it'll have to watch out for market ups and downs along the way.