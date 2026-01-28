South Korea's stock market just passed Germany's

Why does this matter?

Even though Germany's economy is still much bigger overall, South Korea is winning in the stock market thanks to a surge in technology stocks tied to AI and memory-chip price gains and a powerhouse tech sector—think Samsung and SK Hynix—which account for about 40% of the KOSPI's market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Germany's industrial growth has slowed down due to geopolitical uncertainty and a lack of clarity around stimulus deployment.