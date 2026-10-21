Southeast Asia digital economy $368B as AI lifts online spending
Business
Southeast Asia's digital economy is set to hit $368 billion this year, thanks to a big push from artificial intelligence.
That's a 17% jump in online spending, even with inflation and slower growth hanging around.
AI is making shopping online smoother and helping businesses stay strong, even when times are tough.
Southeast Asia private funding jumped fivefold
AI isn't just helping e-commerce giants like Alibaba and Sea Ltd. It's also boosting ride-hailing apps like Grab and making ads smarter.
Tech investment in the region has exploded, with private company funding jumping over five times earlier this year.
Hotspots for investors? Data centers and digital financial services, with companies like STT GDC and DayOne Data Centers getting a lot of attention as AI keeps changing the game.