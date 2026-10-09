Southwest Airlines considers Boeing 787 for long haul international flights
Business
Southwest Airlines is thinking about adding the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to its fleet, which could mean flying to far-off international destinations for the first time.
Right now, it only flies Boeing 737s, but it's exploring leasing or buying 787s (and even checking out some Airbus planes) to shake things up.
Southwest eyes 8 to 12 destinations
If Southwest goes through with this, it would be a big move, letting it compete with bigger US airlines on long-haul routes and possibly making its Rapid Rewards program more exciting.
CEO Bob Jordan mentioned that serving eight to 12 new destinations could hit the sweet spot as travel demands change.
No final decisions yet, but it's clear Southwest is looking to level up its game.