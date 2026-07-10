Sovereign wealth funds shift $404 billion toward AI and semiconductors
Sovereign wealth funds (think giant investment arms for countries) are shifting big money toward artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.
Even though the number of deals dropped compared with the previous reporting period, the total cash invested shot up to $404 billion, with about one-third going straight into AI.
Funds from places like Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Singapore have backed major players like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI.
Governments launch 12 tech funds
Governments launched 12 new funds, aiming to boost their economies and stay ahead in tech.
The US led the pack for attracting investments thanks to its strong AI scene.
According to researchers, these bold bets are not just about making money: they are about securing a future where their countries lead in technology and innovation.