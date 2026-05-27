S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records as Dow falls 120
Business
Tuesday was a big day for US stocks: both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit intraday records, surging 0.6% and 1.2% respectively.
The Dow Jones underperformed, ending the session down 120 points.
Micron Technology joins $1tn market cap
Micron Technology stole the spotlight, jumping 19% after UBS boosted its price target to $1,625.
That push helped Micron join the $1 trillion club alongside NVIDIA and Broadcom, with its shares up an impressive 184% this year.
Meanwhile, global tensions sent Brent crude oil briefly to $100 a barrel and aluminum prices to a four-year high, though US Treasury yields held steady at 4.5%.