S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise on earnings and reassuring data

Caterpillar and Eli Lilly lift Dow

Industrials like Caterpillar pushed the Dow higher, with Caterpillar hitting record highs as demand for construction equipment soared.

Eli Lilly's shares also climbed after a brighter profit outlook.

Meanwhile, the US economy grew by 2% early this year and jobless claims hit their lowest since 1969, a real throwback!

But inflation is still above 3% because of high energy prices, making things tricky for the Federal Reserve as it holds interest rates steady amid ongoing uncertainty.