S&P 500 CEO pay hits highest since AFL-CIO began tracking

Even excluding the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, CEO pay at S&P 500 companies just hit its highest level since AFL-CIO tracking began in the 1990s in 2025, averaging $22.8 million, a 21% jump from last year.

The spike is mostly thanks to massive performance-based deals like Elon Musk's Tesla package, which alone is valued at $158 billion.

If you include Musk, the average CEO pay shoots up to a wild $340.1 million.