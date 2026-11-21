S&P 500 drops 3.7% enters correction as Nasdaq turns negative
It's been a rough week on Wall Street: the S&P 500 dropped 3.7% and is now down more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high, officially hitting "correction" territory.
The Nasdaq also slid 5.3%, turning negative for the year, while the Dow fell 1.9%.
These numbers echo some of the sharp declines we last saw back in early 2020.
NVIDIA falls 13.8% amid AI selloff
The sell-off was led by big names in tech and AI: NVIDIA shares fell for the ninth day in the last 10, closing 13.8% lower, and companies like Micron and Broadcom weren't spared either. Even Anthropic's IPO took a hit.
The ripple effect wasn't just in the US markets in Japan, South Korea, and Europe all dropped too.
Treasury yields fell in the bond market.