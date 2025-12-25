S&P 500 hits all-time high on Christmas Eve

The S&P 500 closed at a record 6,932.05 (after touching an intraday high of 6,921.44) on December 24, 2025, wrapping up a strong year with over 17% gains—its third straight year of double-digit growth. This holiday rally stood out even more because it happened during light trading.

Why does this matter? Since April, the market added about $18 trillion in value, mostly thanks to big tech and AI stocks.

While that's great for now, it also means investors are more exposed to just a few sectors—which could be risky heading into 2026.

What's fueling the surge? A mix of solid economic signals—like upgraded GDP growth (4.3%), steady consumer spending, and lower labor costs—helped drive the rally.

Hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts next year and excitement around new tech investments also played their part.

With fewer trades during the holidays, some single stocks saw bigger swings than usual.