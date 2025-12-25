Next Article
US stocks rise, Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs
Business
US stocks just wrapped up a winning Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 both closing at all-time highs.
The boost came from a surge in AI-focused companies and strong results from big names like Micron, which contributed to gains in the sector.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking the market or thinking about investing, this rally is a sign of ongoing confidence—especially with bank stocks climbing and jobless claims dropping more than expected.
Even with talk of possible Fed rate cuts next year, Wall Street's staying optimistic as we head into another year of gains.