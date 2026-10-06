S&P 500 hits record high as AI boosts earnings hopes
Business
The S&P 500 just hit a fresh all-time high, thanks to big excitement around artificial intelligence and hopes of strong corporate earnings reports in the coming weeks.
The Nasdaq also reached new heights, showing that tech stocks are still the stars of the show, even with worries about energy prices and wild swings in the bond market.
Bond yields and oil calm investors
Falling government bond yields and lower oil prices helped calm investors' nerves about possible interest rate hikes, despite a pretty bumpy summer.
Tech stocks led the charge, making it clear that confidence in this sector is still going strong, even with economic uncertainties hanging around.