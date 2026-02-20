S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as Walmart shares dip
Wall Street took a breather on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both dipping.
Tech giants like NVIDIA and Apple led the slide, while investors waited for Friday's key inflation report.
Dip in tech stocks
If you're following the markets, today's dip is a reminder that even hot tech stocks can stumble.
Meanwhile, Walmart shares dipped 0.5% after new CEO John Furner announced a conservative fiscal 2027 forecast and a $30 billion buyback plan,
and energy companies surged as oil prices rose—showing there are still bright spots even when tech falters.
Traders tread carefully
The mix of stabilizing job data and cautious comments from the Federal Reserve had traders treading carefully.
Plus, worries about global tensions pushed up oil prices, helping energy stocks rally while most tech names lost ground.