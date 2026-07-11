S&P 500 nears record as SK Hynix debuts, stocks rally

Optimism ahead of banks' earnings

The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to finish at 7,572.36, while the Nasdaq and Dow also closed higher.

Optimism is building ahead of major banks' earnings reports, with tech companies expected to post strong profits, even as some chip stocks face questions about their sky-high valuations.

Meanwhile, rising U.S.-Iran tensions and inflation worries are adding a bit of uncertainty to the mix for investors watching what happens next week.