S&P 500 nears record as SK Hynix debuts, stocks rally
US stock markets wrapped up Friday on a high, with the S&P 500 edging close to all-time highs.
The big buzz? SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut was a hit. Its shares jumped 14%, fueling excitement in AI chip stocks.
Investors are keeping an eye on next week's earnings season and June inflation numbers, which could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
Optimism ahead of banks' earnings
The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to finish at 7,572.36, while the Nasdaq and Dow also closed higher.
Optimism is building ahead of major banks' earnings reports, with tech companies expected to post strong profits, even as some chip stocks face questions about their sky-high valuations.
Meanwhile, rising U.S.-Iran tensions and inflation worries are adding a bit of uncertainty to the mix for investors watching what happens next week.