S&P and Moody's rate YES Bank as outlook strengthens Business Jul 10, 2026

YES Bank just got a solid thumbs-up from major credit rating agencies, signaling its finances are looking stronger.

S&P Global Ratings gave the bank a "BB+" with a Stable outlook (its first-ever rating from them) while Moody's bumped it up to "Ba1" earlier this year.

Indian agencies ICRA and CareEdge also upgraded their ratings for YES Bank's key bonds.