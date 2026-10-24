S&P Dow Jones Indices relabels growth and value December 21

Big update coming to the stock market: S&P Dow Jones Indices will change how it labels "growth" and "value" stocks starting December 21, 2026.

Growth stocks will no longer be judged by their share price momentum, while value stocks will now factor in free cash flow-to-price ratio for most sectors, excluding real estate, banks, insurance, and certain financial services industries.

These changes impact the S&P 500 Growth and S&P 500 Value, along with corresponding mid-cap and small-cap indices.