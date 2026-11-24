S&P Global flash composite: US activity at 4-month low 54.6
US business activity just hit its slowest pace in four months, with the S&P Global flash composite index falling 1.3 points to 54.6 in November.
High prices, shipping delays, and factory bottlenecks are making it tough for companies to keep up momentum.
Chris Williamson: inflation likely above 2%
Even though price increases have cooled a bit since August, businesses are still struggling with rising costs and wage pressures.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence, points out that high living costs are squeezing affordability, and inflation is likely to stay above the Fed's 2% goal for now, making things tricky for both businesses and consumers going forward.