S&P Global forecasts India GDP at 6.6% by March 2027
Business
India's economy is expected to cool off a bit, with S&P Global projecting GDP growth will dip to 6.6% by March 2027, down from 7.7% in the previous year.
This slowdown comes as global energy prices rise, monsoon forecasts look weaker, and worldwide growth slows down.
The Reserve Bank of India agrees with this outlook, having recently lowered its own estimate for FY2027.
India retail inflation set at 5.1%
S&P also warns that energy stress, expectations of a sub-par monsoon, and slowing global growth could keep affecting India's growth.
On top of that, retail inflation is set to climb to 5.1%, mostly because energy costs and prices for essentials like fuel and cooking gas are going up.
Looks like a policy rate hike might be on the cards later in the year too.