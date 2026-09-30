S&P Global forecasts India's economy will grow 7% in FY2027
Business
S&P Global says India's economy will grow at 7% in fiscal 2027, slightly slower than the previous financial year's 7.8%.
The main reasons? Ongoing global uncertainty and possible energy supply hiccups, especially if issues flare up around the Strait of Hormuz.
Strong domestic demand keeps economy steady
Even with these bumps, India's economy is holding steady thanks to strong local demand.
The report also highlights how the digital rupee could boost India's financial systems by adding smart features to money.
S&P Global thinks now's the time for India to turn this stability into more productivity and push for energy self-reliance, while still keeping clean energy affordable and reliable.