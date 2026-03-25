'S&P Global' raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 7.1%
Business
S&P Global just raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in FY27 to 7.1%, showing real confidence in the country's economic momentum, even with global uncertainty in the mix.
The outlook for FY28 and FY29 is also looking solid, with small bumps up to 7.2% and 7.0%.
Inflation forecast
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold interest rates steady as it tries to balance supporting growth with keeping inflation in check.
But S&P Global points out that rising fuel and crude oil prices could push inflation higher, possibly from 2.5% in FY26 up to 4.3% in FY27, so keeping an eye on these numbers will be key going forward.