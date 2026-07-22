S&P Global Ratings upgrades Pakistan rating from B- to B
Business
S&P Global Ratings just upgraded Pakistan's credit score from B- to B, thanks to some solid economic progress.
The boost comes as the country tackles its financial challenges, with help from the IMF and stronger government policies.
It's a sign that Pakistan is getting better at managing its money and building up its financial safety net.
Pakistan widens tax base boosting revenue
Pakistan has widened its tax base, which means more money coming in for the government, something S&P says is helping reduce national debt.
Backed by IMF-supported reforms, these changes have helped rebuild foreign currency reserves and make the economy steadier overall.
For young people watching the economy, it's a hopeful step toward long-term stability.