S&P Global says AI is reshaping jobs in India
Business
AI is shaking up jobs in India, according to a new S&P Global interview/article.
Companies are racing to build better data systems so AI can actually understand and use their information, but many are still figuring it out.
That means big investments in smarter technology and tools just to keep up.
Indian workers must upskill for AI
AI isn't just making new roles like data engineers and prompt engineers. It's also transforming old ones.
To stay ahead, workers need to pick up AI skills fast and get comfortable working alongside smart machines.
With India's huge talent pool and strong tech scene, the country has a real shot at leading this shift if people keep upskilling for the future.