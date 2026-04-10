S&P Global says West Asia conflict will slow global growth
S&P Global says the ongoing conflict in West Asia is set to slow down the world's economic growth, with projections dropping from 3.4% in 2025 to 3.2% in 2026.
The main reason? Major disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, are making things tough for global trade and fueling uncertainty.
Energy disruptions threaten Europe and Asia
Energy prices are bouncing around: Brent crude could average $92 a barrel in the second quarter of 2026 before easing off, but any serious damage (like at Iran's Kharg Island) might send prices even higher.
Europe and Asia, which rely heavily on imported energy, could feel the pinch most as rising costs threaten their economies.
If these disruptions stick around, there's a real risk things could get worse for everyone's wallets.