S&P Global says West Asia conflict will slow global growth

Energy disruptions threaten Europe and Asia

Energy prices are bouncing around: Brent crude could average $92 a barrel in the second quarter of 2026 before easing off, but any serious damage (like at Iran's Kharg Island) might send prices even higher.

Europe and Asia, which rely heavily on imported energy, could feel the pinch most as rising costs threaten their economies.

If these disruptions stick around, there's a real risk things could get worse for everyone's wallets.