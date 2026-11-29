SP Group opposes Tata Trusts capital reduction plan, proposes buyback
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group isn't on board with Tata Trusts's plan to slowly reduce capital in Tata Sons.
Instead, SP Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry has suggested a straightforward share buyback, aiming to quickly raise ₹25,000 crore to help pay off debts.
He says this route would get them their money faster and skip the long approval process tied to the original plan.
SP Group seeks independent upfront cash
SP Group holds an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons and is looking for upfront cash, ideally all at once or mostly in the first go.
They also want this deal kept separate from any ongoing talks about company rules or restructuring, so things don't get tangled up with regulatory or listing issues.