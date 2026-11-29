The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group isn't on board with Tata Trusts's plan to slowly reduce capital in Tata Sons.

Instead, SP Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry has suggested a straightforward share buyback, aiming to quickly raise ₹25,000 crore to help pay off debts.

He says this route would get them their money faster and skip the long approval process tied to the original plan.