SP Group seeks ₹25,000 cr buyback from Tata Sons
The SP Group has asked Tata Sons to buy back part of its stake for ₹25,000 crore, hoping to quickly raise funds and pay off debt.
Chairman Shapoorji P Mistry reached out directly to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on November 23, saying the group needs urgent action: either a buyback or a direct sale to another buyer.
SP Group wants cash handled separately
SP Group holds over 18% of Tata Sons and is under financial pressure.
Mistry made it clear that their need for cash should be handled separately from ongoing debates about how Tata Sons is structured or whether it should become an operating company, a move supported by Noel Tata.
The group wants a straightforward solution so they can avoid long legal delays and finally unlock the value of their investment.