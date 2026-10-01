SP Group seeks ₹25,000 cr buyback of Tata Sons shares

SP Group recently managed to clear ₹3,500 crore in bonds but still needs more funds to stay financially stable.

They hope the buyback will let them repay another ₹25,000 crore.

However, Tata Trusts (the main shareholder in Tata Sons) isn't keen on a quick stock market listing and prefers steady dividends for its philanthropy work.

So far, the proposal has been placed before the Tata Sons board at its last meeting, leaving both sides waiting on next steps.