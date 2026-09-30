S&P warns Tata Group shake-up could weaken companies' credit ratings
S&P Global Ratings has flagged that any shake-up in the Tata Group's structure, like less control from Tata Sons or a weaker financial profile, could hurt the credit ratings of its companies.
Tata Sons's strong grip across different businesses is what keeps those ratings solid, so changes at the top matter.
Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Recent boardroom drama came to light after Noel Tata pushed back against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and plans to list the holding company.
While S&P isn't changing any ratings just yet, it says moves like this could mean tighter checks on how companies like Tata Steel, Tata Power, and Jaguar Land Rover manage their money, especially as Tata Steel, Tata Power, and Tata Capital have significant growth plans, while JLR is going through a business transition.