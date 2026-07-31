Space-Eyes to trade as CUAS on Nasdaq after $638 million merger
Space-Eyes, a Miami-based defense tech company, is set to hit the Nasdaq by merging with McKinley Acquisition Corp.
The deal values the company at $638 million and could bring in up to $251.7 million in new funding.
If all goes as planned, you'll see them trading under the ticker CUAS later this year.
Eric Trump named Space-Eyes strategic adviser
Eric Trump, now the company's third-biggest investor, will join as a strategic adviser, helping shape its security strategy and having helped introduce potential board candidates.
Space-Eyes builds AI-powered defense tools like anti-drone systems and maritime monitoring tech and is chasing big contracts for things like fighting drug trafficking and boosting prison security.
With just about $1 million in annual revenue now, they're hoping this move will help them scale up fast and get noticed by more investors.