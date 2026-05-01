SpaceX $75 billion IPO reshapes Brownsville Texas economy and housing
SpaceX is about to go public, aiming for a massive $75 billion initial public offering, and that's big news for Brownsville, Texas.
Since SpaceX broke ground on its launch facility in 2014, the town has seen huge changes: more than 3,000 local employees stand to benefit, and housing prices in Cameron County have jumped by 125%.
New businesses have popped up to serve SpaceX staff and tourists drawn by rocket launches.
SpaceX arrival brings mixed impacts
SpaceX's arrival brought major investments like a $300-billion oil refinery and a new LNG terminal near the port, which could bring 500 full-time jobs.
But not everyone's feeling the upside. Downtown still faces empty storefronts and economic struggles.
Rising costs are making life tougher for some locals, and restricted access to Boca Chica Beach has left residents frustrated.
Even with Elon Musk donated $10 million for revitalization efforts, affordability and inequality remain big challenges.