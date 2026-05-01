SpaceX $75 billion IPO reshapes Brownsville Texas economy and housing Business May 20, 2026

SpaceX is about to go public, aiming for a massive $75 billion initial public offering, and that's big news for Brownsville, Texas.

Since SpaceX broke ground on its launch facility in 2014, the town has seen huge changes: more than 3,000 local employees stand to benefit, and housing prices in Cameron County have jumped by 125%.

New businesses have popped up to serve SpaceX staff and tourists drawn by rocket launches.