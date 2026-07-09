SpaceX $85.7B IPO and AI boom fuel private jet demand Business Jul 09, 2026

Thanks to massive paydays from SpaceX's reported $85.7 billion IPO and the AI boom, a new wave of tech millionaires is splurging on private jets.

Aviation lawyer Amanda Applegate says her firm has seen business jump 25% as newly wealthy tech executives and investors look for faster, more exclusive ways to travel.