SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile consider buying $6B 800 MHz licenses
SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile are both looking at buying valuable 800 MHz spectrum licenses from Grain Management, which could go for around $6 billion.
These airwaves are a big deal: they'd help boost satellite-powered phone service across the US.
The licenses became available after a recent swap between Grain and T-Mobile.
FCC seeks bids by November 5
The 800 MHz spectrum covers almost everyone in the US and is meant to close gaps in wireless coverage using both satellites and ground networks.
T-Mobile originally got these licenses when it merged with Sprint, but sold them to Grain for $2.9 billion plus other assets.
Now, the FCC wants Grain to collect bids by November 5, with early offers expected in September, even though Elon Musk has reportedly played down SpaceX's interest.