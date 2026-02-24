SpaceX and xAI merger boosts valuation to $1.25 trillion
SpaceX just joined forces with Elon Musk's AI startup xAI in a deal that values the combined company at $1.25 trillion—up from SpaceX's previous $800 billion.
The merger keeps SpaceX on track for a public listing later this year, and could help xAI enter public markets sooner than expected.
SpaceX's tech edge gets a boost from AI models
SpaceX is famous for its reusable rockets and Starlink internet satellites.
Now, it's adding xAI's Grok AI models and advanced AI training to its toolkit, aiming to boost its tech edge and market strength.
The merger offers a quicker path to an IPO for xAI
The merger could give xAI a quicker path to its own IPO through SpaceX's upcoming listing—a shift from earlier predictions.
Plus, investors like KraneShares AGIX ETF now have direct exposure to the combined company after converting their xAI shares following the merger.