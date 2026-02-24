SpaceX and xAI merger boosts valuation to $1.25 trillion Business Feb 24, 2026

SpaceX just joined forces with Elon Musk's AI startup xAI in a deal that values the combined company at $1.25 trillion—up from SpaceX's previous $800 billion.

The merger keeps SpaceX on track for a public listing later this year, and could help xAI enter public markets sooner than expected.