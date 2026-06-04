SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI plan massive IPOs amid soaring valuations Business Jun 04, 2026

Big names in AI (SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI) are gearing up for some seriously massive IPOs.

With valuations ranging from hundreds of billions to over a trillion, these companies want to raise fresh funds to keep up with the soaring costs and demand for smarter AI technology.

It's a sign that AI is becoming a major force in the business world.