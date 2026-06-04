SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI plan massive IPOs amid soaring valuations
Big names in AI (SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI) are gearing up for some seriously massive IPOs.
With valuations ranging from hundreds of billions to over a trillion, these companies want to raise fresh funds to keep up with the soaring costs and demand for smarter AI technology.
It's a sign that AI is becoming a major force in the business world.
SpaceX $75B, Anthropic files, OpenAI plans
SpaceX (now teamed up with xAI) is aiming for a $75 billion IPO, which could break records.
Anthropic, famous for its Claude chatbot, has hit a multibillion-dollar valuation and just filed confidentially for an IPO.
OpenAI isn't far behind at a multibillion-dollar valuation and plans to go public soon.
Alphabet and Meta continue AI investments
Alphabet and Meta are still pouring money into advanced AI tools, showing they believe this market has serious staying power, even though it's early days.
The rush toward AI has helped push stock markets higher and made these upcoming IPOs even more exciting.