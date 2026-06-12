SpaceX biggest-ever IPO prompts investor concern over Elon Musk's control
Business
SpaceX made history on Thursday with the biggest-ever IPO, but not everyone is on board.
Investors and fund managers are worried because Elon Musk will keep more than 80% of voting power, plus he is CEO, CTO, and board chair all at once, basically calling all the shots without much pushback.
EdenTree skips IPO over $52B threshold
EdenTree are skipping the IPO.
They say SpaceX's setup makes it nearly impossible for regular shareholders to raise concerns: Marcela Pinilla from Zevin Asset Management points out you would need to own $52 billion worth of shares just to get a seat at the table.
Critics worry this could weaken oversight and even compare it to risky setups before the financial crisis of 2007/08.