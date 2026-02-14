SpaceX mulls dual-class share structure for IPO

SpaceX , the US-based rocket and satellite manufacturer founded by Elon Musk , is considering a dual-class share structure for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to Bloomberg. The move is similar to a strategy proposed by Musk for Tesla Inc. The two-tier structure would give select shareholders stock with extra voting power, allowing them to dominate decision-making.

Control preservation Implications of dual-class structure The dual-class structure would allow insiders, including Musk, to retain control of the company even with a minority stake. This strategy is common among US tech firms such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc., and is often pitched as a way for founders to focus on long-term vision. However, critics argue it makes them less accountable by giving them more votes per share than ordinary shareholders.

Control concerns Musk's stance on dual-class shares Musk has previously praised the tiered structure and even suggested creating a dual class of Tesla shares to maintain at least 25% voting control in the company. In 2024, he had said, "That's not so much that I could control the company, even if I go bonkers." Currently holding about 11% of the shares, his compensation package could increase his stake to 25% or more over the next decade.

