SpaceX could raise $75B in IPO open to retail investors
Business
SpaceX is gearing up for a massive initial public offering (IPO), but with a cool twist, regular people (not just Wall Street pros) will get a big chance to buy in.
CFO Bret Johnsen shared that this move is a nod to fans who've supported SpaceX and Elon Musk over the years.
The offering could raise $75 billion and might push SpaceX's value as high as $1.75 trillion.
SpaceX invites 1,500 everyday investors
To kick things off, SpaceX will invite 1,500 everyday investors to a special event in June 2026 as part of its IPO launch.
This is way more individual participation than most big IPOs ever see.
By putting regular investors front and center, SpaceX wants to shake up how companies go public, and show some real appreciation for its community.