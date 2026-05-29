SpaceX cuts IPO target to at least $1.8T, seeks $75B
SpaceX has lowered its IPO valuation target to at least $1.8 trillion (down from over $2 trillion), but it's still shooting for a massive $75 billion raise, potentially the biggest IPO ever.
The move comes after feedback from advisers and investors, but SpaceX's ambitions are as big as ever.
SpaceX roadshow starts June 4
The IPO marketing kicks off June 4, with pricing expected by June 11 (though a slight delay is possible).
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are running the show, and you'll find SpaceX on the Nasdaq under SPCX.
Financially, revenue jumped from $14 billion in 2024 to $18.7 billion in 2025, even though last year saw a nearly $5 billion loss.
Beyond rockets and satellites, SpaceX is now eyeing AI-powered infrastructure—a market worth trillions, so their story is just getting started.