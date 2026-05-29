SpaceX cuts IPO target to at least $1.8T, seeks $75B

SpaceX roadshow starts June 4

The IPO marketing kicks off June 4, with pricing expected by June 11 (though a slight delay is possible).

Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are running the show, and you'll find SpaceX on the Nasdaq under SPCX.

Financially, revenue jumped from $14 billion in 2024 to $18.7 billion in 2025, even though last year saw a nearly $5 billion loss.

Beyond rockets and satellites, SpaceX is now eyeing AI-powered infrastructure—a market worth trillions, so their story is just getting started.