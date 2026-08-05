SpaceX doubles AI budget to $15.8 billion in Q2 2026
Business
SpaceX just doubled its AI budget, pouring $15.8 billion into artificial intelligence in the second quarter of 2026, up from $7.7 billion last quarter.
Elon Musk shared the news on August 4, saying, "We are building AI compute capacity at scale faster than anyone else."
AI revenue rises to $2.56 billion
With more spending, SpaceX boosted its compute power to 1.4 gigawatts and aims for over two gigawatts by year-end.
AI revenue jumped to $2.56 billion, a huge leap from last quarter, and the company has big cloud deals with Google and Anthropic.
The company is also getting ready to launch Grok 5, a new AI model using all its data, later this year as it chases a $100 billion annual revenue goal.