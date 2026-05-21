SpaceX files for IPO

Elon Musk 's space exploration company, SpaceX , has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The move will let investors buy and sell shares of the company on the stock market. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest in Wall Street history and could start next month under the ticker symbol SPCX.

Wealth projection Musk's net worth may exceed $1 trillion The IPO could make Musk, the world's richest person, a trillionaire. SpaceX is valued at $1.25 trillion and since Musk owns most of it, his stake could be worth over $600 billion. This would push his total net worth beyond the $1 trillion mark. In 2025, he became the first person to have a net worth exceeding $500 billion.

Financial overview SpaceX's financial status and debts SpaceX, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies, reported $18.6 billion in revenue but a net loss of $4.9 billion last year. In Q1 2026, it generated $4.7 billion in revenue but posted a net loss of $4.3 billion. The company has assets worth $102 billion but also carries debts of $60.5 billion and expects over half a billion dollars in legal costs from various lawsuits against it.

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