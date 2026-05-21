SpaceX files for IPO
What's the story
Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The move will let investors buy and sell shares of the company on the stock market. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest in Wall Street history and could start next month under the ticker symbol SPCX.
Wealth projection
Musk's net worth may exceed $1 trillion
The IPO could make Musk, the world's richest person, a trillionaire. SpaceX is valued at $1.25 trillion and since Musk owns most of it, his stake could be worth over $600 billion. This would push his total net worth beyond the $1 trillion mark. In 2025, he became the first person to have a net worth exceeding $500 billion.
Financial overview
SpaceX's financial status and debts
SpaceX, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies, reported $18.6 billion in revenue but a net loss of $4.9 billion last year. In Q1 2026, it generated $4.7 billion in revenue but posted a net loss of $4.3 billion. The company has assets worth $102 billion but also carries debts of $60.5 billion and expects over half a billion dollars in legal costs from various lawsuits against it.
Legal issues
Legal challenges faced by SpaceX
SpaceX faces several lawsuits, including patent infringement, EU content moderation noncompliance, music copyright infringement, and data breach claims. The company also flagged potential legal costs from multiple lawsuits alleging that Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Musk's xAI firm, is being used to create sexualized deepfakes of real women and girls. Musk plans to dissolve xAI and pursue his AI ambitions under SpaceX.