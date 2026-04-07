SpaceX historic IPO to raise $75B and offer retail access

Elon Musk seeks 30% retail allocation

On June 11, SpaceX will host an event for 1,500 retail investors, with participation also available to retail investors in the US UK EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Korea, way more than usual for an IPO like this.

Elon Musk wanted to set aside up to 30% of the company's shares for smaller investors, which is a huge jump from the typical 5-10%.

The official prospectus drops by late May, so if you've ever wanted in on SpaceX's journey, this could be your chance.